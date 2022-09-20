Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
LNDNF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $49.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.00.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.
