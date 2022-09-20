Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $12.44 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $530,608.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00153198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00271099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00740793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00590002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,970,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

