Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $270,370.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,068,790 coins. The official website for Oxygen is www.oxygen.org. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

