PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.63 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $46,067.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,184,838,867 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

