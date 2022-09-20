Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $124.10 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.