Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo forecasts that the network technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

