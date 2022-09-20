Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International



Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

