Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

