Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $49.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

PKIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

PKIUF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

