Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.26 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018564 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.