Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $946.26 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.