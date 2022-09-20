Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on October 14th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of PPL opened at C$46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$25.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8706033 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.88.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased a total of 241 shares of company stock worth $10,428 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

