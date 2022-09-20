Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.33.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.