Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Pentair Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNR opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

