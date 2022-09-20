Penumbra’s (PEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $239.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $213.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.6 %

Penumbra stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.94 and a beta of 0.66. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,951 shares of company stock worth $1,371,522 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

