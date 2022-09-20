Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

