PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
