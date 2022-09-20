Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,372.25

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,372.25 ($16.58) and last traded at GBX 1,372.50 ($16.58), with a volume of 288800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,430 ($17.28).

Several research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,682.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,961.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 638.39.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

