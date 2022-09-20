Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,446,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 498,875 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5,722.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 578,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 568,479 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 222,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

