Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.