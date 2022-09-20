Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.31 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $25.31 million and approximately $233,405.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00076271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007819 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

