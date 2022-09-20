Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

