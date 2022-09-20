Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

