Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 570.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

