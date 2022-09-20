Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.