Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.6 %

FE opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.