Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

