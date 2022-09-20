Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

