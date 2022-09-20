Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.