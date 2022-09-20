Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 541 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17.

