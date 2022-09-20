Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 120.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 110.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 60,287 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

PHD opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

