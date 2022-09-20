Piper Sandler Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $17.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $780.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.