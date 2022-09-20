Piper Sandler Lowers POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $17.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $780.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

