Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $688,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
