PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Reaches $545,910.82

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $545,910.82 and approximately $620.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

