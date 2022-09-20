Planning Center Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 643,053 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,336.3% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

