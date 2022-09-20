Planning Center Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 643,053 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,336.3% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 48,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
