Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
POLY opened at $39.82 on Friday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.
Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $415.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLY. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,325,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.
