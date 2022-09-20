PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $31,019.33 and $20.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

