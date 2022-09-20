PlayDapp Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $155.92 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

