Playkey Tops One Day Volume of $41,063.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $69,368.85 and approximately $41,063.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

