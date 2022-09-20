Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock worth $1,797,838. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
