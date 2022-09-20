Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $34.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

