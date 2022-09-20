pNetwork (PNT) Achieves Market Cap of $17.50 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064433 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.