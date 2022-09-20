Pollux Coin Trading 80.5% Higher Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $209.90 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
