PornRocket Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, PornRocket has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One PornRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $5,001.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PornRocket Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 387,982,770,912,598 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PornRocket
