Portion (PRT) Market Cap Reaches $700,425.70

Portion (PRT) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $700,425.70 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060804 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

