PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

PPG opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.