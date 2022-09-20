Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.7 %

PDS stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

