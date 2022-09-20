Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Head to Head Contrast

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 2.40 $205.38 million $3.99 13.14 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.35) -1.05

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Gemini Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.53% 13.27% 5.55% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.49% -44.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Gemini Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.60%. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 385.92%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Gemini Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

