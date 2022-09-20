Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $829.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.