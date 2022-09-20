Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGHG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

