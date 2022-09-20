Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

